FNC Delegation Presents UAE's Gender Balance, Youth Empowerment Experience At IPU Virtual Meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) The Federal National Council (FNC) presented the UAE’s gender balance and youth empowerment experience at a virtual meeting held by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in the presence of representatives of the IPU, the Arab Parliament, the UN and women’s organisations.

Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, FNC Member and Emirati Parliamentary Division Representative, explained the UAE’s leading efforts to achieve gender balance and its legislation that paved the way for overall women’s empowerment.

"Since the founding of the UAE, the Emirati constitution has guaranteed the rights of women and gender equality, and ensured their right to education, work and social and health benefits," Al Suwaidi affirmed.

