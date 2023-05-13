FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations with Speaker of Senate of Burundi

MBABANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2023) Dr. Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, member of the Federal National Council (FNC), has met with the Speaker of the Burundian Senate, Emmanuel Sinzohagera.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the participation of the FNC's Parliamentary Division in the 10th consultative meeting of the Association of Senates, Shura and Equivalent Councils of Africa and the Arab World (ASSECAA), which was held in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to promote bilateral relations between the UAE and Burundi into wider horizons at various domains.

Al Hammadi and Sinzohagera also tackled the mechanism of activating parliamentary cooperation between the two friendly parliaments to support issues of joint interest in regional and international parliamentary events.

The FNC member also pointed out the significance of taking advantage of the available economic and investment opportunities in the UAE, which has strategic relations and a global trade environment.

In turn, Sinzohagera emphasised the importance of developing relations between the Burundian Senate and the FNC, exchanging expertise and parliamentary visits between the two parliaments, as well as developing ties in all fields.

