FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) TASHKENT, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council to the IPU, met today with Hakob Arshakyan, Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, and Seki Yoshihiro, Head of the Japanese parliamentary delegation, on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the IPU, which is taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on 5-9 April 2025.

During the two meetings, they discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation relations between the Federal National Council, the Armenian and Japanese parliaments, and emphasised the importance of coordination and consultation regarding issues of common interest and topics on the agenda of the IPU's Assembly.

