FNC discusses policy of Ministry of Education on regulating schools

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, discussed today the policy of the Ministry of Education on regulating schools and adopted 19 recommendations.

The discussions took place under strict health precautionary measures during the second session of the Second Ordinary Term of the 17th Legislative Chapter of the Federal National Council, FNC, and chaired by Saqr Ghobash, FNC Speaker.

The recommendations stipulate amending the number of school classes and cover promotions and financial and in-kind incentives that will give teachers in public schools equal status to other professions in the country, as well as issuing a law to approve and implement remote learning standards and requirements, and raising the rate of Emiratisation in public and private schools, especially in boys schools.

The FNC also recommended the wider availability of low-cost internet monthly packages, especially for families with many children studying in different academic stages; ensuring that e-learning platforms are protected from cyberattacks, in coordination with relevant authorities; increasing the number of programmes dedicated to the Arabic language in public schools; obliging private schools to teach social studies and civics in Arabic language; cooperating with independent research centres to evaluate educational curriculums before approving them, to produce high-level educational content that will meet the requirements of labour markets; accelerating the construction of comprehensive school complexes around the country that are capable of facing different climate conditions; enabling students to practice various activities, including people of determination; and drafting a healthcare guide, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and relevant authorities, for all schools, to address the health risks facing students, especially those with chronic diseases and people of determination.

The FNC highlighted the role of the ministry in monitoring public and private schools to ensure education quality, tracking school tuition rises, encouraging Emirati investors to invest in the education sector, managing the implementation of unified regulations for managing student behaviours related to bullying, encouraging cooperation and coordination between schools and parents, promoting transparent and direct communication between the ministry, the media and all segments of the community, and drafting a unified protocol covering the precautionary measures aimed at limiting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies.

The session was attended by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.