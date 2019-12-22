FNC Education Affairs Committee discusses draft federal education law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) The FNC Committee of Educational, Cultural, Youth, sports and Media Affairs discussed a draft Federal law on education, during its meeting held at the headquarters of the FNC General Secretariat in Dubai.

The draft law aims to improve the country’s education system, in line with international standards.

The meeting, chaired by Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, Committee Chairman, discussed the committee’s working plan regarding the policy of the Ministry of Education on supervising schools.

The meeting was attended by committee members Shatha Saeed Ali Al Naqbi, Committee Moderator, Dr. Sheikha Obaid Salem Khulaif Al Tunaiji, Sarah Mohammed Amin Ahmed Mohammed Falkanaz, Dherar Humaid Abdullah Belhawl, Afraa Bakheet Saif bin Hindi Al Alily, and Nasser Mohammed Humaid Khamis Al Yamahi.

Also at the meeting were Fawziya Hassan Ghareeb, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education, and Salem Saeed Al Qareeny, Advisor to the Minister of Education.

The FNC discussed the draft law during the first session of the first ordinary session of its 17th legislative chapter held on 14th November, 2019, as a follow up to its discussion during the 16th legislative chapter.

During that meeting, Al Hammadi said that committee members discussed the law’s articles with representatives of the Ministry of Education to exchange views and recommendations. He also thanked the ministry for attending the meeting and responding to the committee’s questions.

According to its explanatory note, the draft law includes 14 articles that address the definitions of certain words and phrases contained within the law and its objectives, as well as a statement on the mandatory stages of education, the final provisions related to the issuance of its executive regulations, and its publication in the Official Gazette.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the committee discussed the policy of the Ministry of Education related to supervising schools, which was carried forward from the 16th legislative chapter.