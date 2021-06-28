UrduPoint.com
FNC Educational Affairs Committee Discusses Ministry Of Culture And Youth Policy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:45 PM

FNC Educational Affairs Committee discusses Ministry of Culture and Youth policy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th June, 2021 (WAM) – The Educational, Cultural, Youth, sports and Media Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC) today discussed the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, during its meeting held at the FNC General Secretariat headquarters in Dubai, chaired by Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahi, Committee Chairman, in the presence of the ministry’s representatives.

The meeting was attended by the committee members, Sarah Mohammed Falaknaz, Committee Moderator; Dr. Hawaa Al Dhahak Al Mansouri; Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi; Dr. Shaikha Obaid Al Tunaiji; Dherar Humaid Belhoul; and Afraa Bakheet Al Alili, and from the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Wafaa Ahmed Al Ali, Director of the Youth Interaction Department, and Mohammed Al Hammadi, Head of the Youth Centres Section.

Falaknaz stated that the committee was briefed by the ministry’s representatives in response to its enquiries on the topic, as they discussed suggestions, opinions and challenges that were raised in the previous meeting with the relevant authorities. The committee reviewed the information related to youth centres in the country and their development plans.

Falaknaz added that the committee is discussing the ministry's policy through several pillars that include the ministry’s strategy to strengthen national identity and sense of patriotism among the UAE people, drive the cultural and creative industries sector to achieve sustainable development goals, and the ministry's role in establishing and supporting youth centres, and developing youth's talents to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives.

