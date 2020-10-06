FNC Election 2019 remains a significant milestone in unstoppable journey towards global leadership

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) In the lead up to the 2nd Term of Ordinary Sessions for the 17th Legislative Chapter, which coincides with the first anniversary of the 4th Federal National Council, FNC, Election 2019, the UAE remains committed to its ongoing journey of successful parliamentary development, where roles and responsibilities integrate to effectively implement the vision of the UAE leadership.

The nation’s leaders have long asserted a commitment to empowering citizens to actively contribute to the decision-making process, whereby fulfilling citizens’ needs and aspirations become the end-goal all stakeholders work towards.

The success of the 2019 Federal National Council election and the achievements that followed in the 1st Term of Ordinary Sessions add a significant milestone in the implementation of the Political Empowerment Programme, announced by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2005, which paved the way for the 1st ever Federal National Council Election in 2006.

This latest electoral accomplishment, implemented in line with the highest international standards of integrity, precision, and transparency, has allowed talented and qualified individuals to become members of the FNC. These winning candidates are now using their expertise to serve the country and its citizens, and are shouldering their responsibility as representatives of the Emirati people, discussing their needs and requirements and working to fulfil them. The issues most important to UAE citizens will be on the agenda of discussions at the 2nd Term of Ordinary Sessions for the 17th Legislative Chapter, reflecting the leadership’s commitment to placing citizens at the fore, preceding all other priorities.

The most significant development to take place during the 2019 election was the UAE President’s decision to expand women’s representation in the Federal National Council to 50 percent. The 1st Term of Ordinary Sessions registered increased active participation from the Council’s female members, as opposed to previous years, and as the number of women in the FNC grew, so did their participation in parliamentary committees.

Six women became members of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, accounting for 86 percent of all members. Meanwhile, five women joined the Technology, Energy, and Mineral Resources Affairs Committee, making up 71 percent of the body, while another four female FNC members are serving on the Social Affairs, Labour, Residents, and Human Resources Committee – a 57 percent share.

Women have made a significant and positive impact during Council discussions, posing 13 out of a total of 43 queries – nearly a third (30.2 percent). Furthermore, they actively participated in public interest issues, registering 14 participations in the 1st Term of Ordinary Sessions for the 17th Legislative Chapter, as well as 646 interventions and 64 contributions to draft laws.

Another noteworthy achievement made in the 4th FNC Election is the significant turnout among the youth in every stage of the election, where they took part in everything from the electoral colleges to the actual voting at the polling stations to running in the election. This led to four young candidates becoming members of the FNC, where, for the first time, the youth make up 10 percent of the Council.

These accomplishments serve as an inspiration and an incentive for further development and dedication to excellence. They represent the advances in the culture of political participation among nationals, and their commitment to constantly developing and upgrading Emirati parliamentary practices.

As the General Secretariat of the National Election Committee, the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs is constantly analysing and developing the electoral process in line with international standards and best practice, to position the UAE as a pioneer in organising elections.