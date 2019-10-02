UrduPoint.com
FNC Elections 2019: RAK Witnesses Significant Female Voter Turnout On 2nd Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:45 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre witnessed a significant turnout during the second day of voting for the 2019 Federal National Council, FNC, Elections, with the participation of many Emirati women across all age groups.

The Ras Al Khaimah FNC Election Committee stressed that the significant number of voters confirms the political awareness of local citizens, adding that it aims to efficiently organise the local voting process, in cooperation with relevant authorities, including the Ras Al Khaimah Police, which is managing traffic near the voting centres.

The committee noted that Emirates ID cards are the only acceptable identity document throughout the voting process, as they confirm the Names of voters on the voting register.

