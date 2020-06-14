UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC Environmental Committee Discusses Policy Of Ministry Of Climate Change On Sustainable Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 08:00 PM

FNC Environmental Committee discusses policy of Ministry of Climate Change on sustainable development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) The Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed, during its meeting held remotely today, chaired by Mohamed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Chairman of the Committee, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s policy on achieving sustainable development related to the UAE’s fisheries, livestock and agricultural resources.

Several officials concerned with the country’s livestock and agricultural development sectors, as well as farmers, those responsible for raising livestock and beekeepers, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, participants' reviewed their proposals and observations, as well as the challenges facing them in vital sectors and how to overcome them, to facilitate the development of these sectors by promoting interest in livestock and expanding agricultural in the country.

Al Yamahi said that the committee is conducting field visits to several sites related to livestock, agricultural and fisheries development, to familiarise themselves closely with their products, as well as to assess the quality of their services and their challenges, to promote relevant discussions and prepare recommendations.

The committee will then discuss related issues with representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, to exchange views and listen to the ministry's responses to the inquiries, observations and proposals of representatives of relevant authorities.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed posts an Instagram video thank ..

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews progress of work on AE ..

34 minutes ago

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

1 hour ago

World Security introduces &#039;Smart Helmet&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Investments enhances sustainable reporting; ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.