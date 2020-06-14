FNC Environmental Committee discusses policy of Ministry of Climate Change on sustainable development

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) The Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed, during its meeting held remotely today, chaired by Mohamed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Chairman of the Committee, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s policy on achieving sustainable development related to the UAE’s fisheries, livestock and agricultural resources.

Several officials concerned with the country’s livestock and agricultural development sectors, as well as farmers, those responsible for raising livestock and beekeepers, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, participants' reviewed their proposals and observations, as well as the challenges facing them in vital sectors and how to overcome them, to facilitate the development of these sectors by promoting interest in livestock and expanding agricultural in the country.

Al Yamahi said that the committee is conducting field visits to several sites related to livestock, agricultural and fisheries development, to familiarise themselves closely with their products, as well as to assess the quality of their services and their challenges, to promote relevant discussions and prepare recommendations.

The committee will then discuss related issues with representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, to exchange views and listen to the ministry's responses to the inquiries, observations and proposals of representatives of relevant authorities.