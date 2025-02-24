FNC, EP explore prospects for joint partnership

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs in the Federal National Council (FNC), received in Abu Dhabi Reinhold Lopatka, Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula.

During the meeting, ways to strengthen the partnership between the Federal National Council and the European Parliament (EP) in various parliamentary, political, economic, and cultural fields were discussed.

Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi affirmed the depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and the European Union, stressing the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the EP to serve common interests and support regional and international stability. Dr. Al Nuaimi also reviewed the UAE's diplomatic efforts in promoting international peace and security, as well as achieving development and stability in the region. He affirmed that the relationship between the UAE and the European Union is based on a solid, long-established strategic partnership that spans decades and encompasses multiple areas such as politics, economics, security, and energy.

He also welcomed the idea of launching a joint parliamentary platform to enhance sustainable parliamentary dialogue and coordinate common positions between the two sides to help address regional and international challenges and solidify the foundations of parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and EP.

For his part, Reinhold Lopatka praised the continuous communication between the two sides, emphasising that parliamentary interaction plays a positive role in strengthening bilateral relations and aligning perspectives on various issues of joint interest. He stressed the importance of parliamentary cooperation in supporting areas of strategic partnership, noting that the exchange of expertise and enhancement of joint cooperation mechanisms will contribute to the development of UAE-European relations, achieving the joint developmental goals of both parties.

