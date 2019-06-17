FNC, Ethiopian parliament sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, and Keria Ibrahim, Speaker of the House of Federation of Ethiopia, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, at the FNC’s headquarters.

The MoU, which was signed during a discussion session chaired by Dr. Al Qubaisi and Ibrahim, aims to promote dialogue and coordination on issues of common interest, to keep pace with the UAE’s goals and deepen its partnership with Ethiopia, based on its keenness to enhance its communication and establish partnerships with other countries and peoples.

Dr. Al Qubaisi and Ibrahim, who is visiting the UAE with her delegation on an invitation from the FNC stated that the signing of the MoU is due to the keenness of their countries to improve their bilateral relations, based on understanding, mutual respect and common interests.

Both sides also discussed various Arab, regional and international developments, most notably the Palestinian cause, combatting terrorism and extremism, and Iran’s interference in the affairs of several Arab countries and its support for armed militias.

Dr. Al Qubaisi and Ibrahim highlighted the importance of strengthening their parliamentary cooperation, through parliamentary visits, establishing friendship committees, exchanging expertise, and supporting mutual causes at regional and international parliamentary forums.

They also stressed the necessity of international cooperation in countering terrorist groups and creating a clear and unified strategy, as well as rejecting all forms of terrorism and extremism, regardless of motive, justification and source.