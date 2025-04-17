FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the European Parliament and highlighted the importance of developing their relationship on issues of mutual interest, in line with the strong partnership and cooperation between the UAE and the European Union.

Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of enhancing dialogue and parliamentary cooperation, as well as exchanging expertise between legislative institutions to support parliamentary work and align positions on regional and international issues.

He noted that parliamentary diplomacy has become a key instrument in fostering partnerships, supporting stability and development, and serving the interests of nations and peoples around the world.

For his part, McAllister affirmed the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations with the FNC through the exchange of experience and increased cooperation on shared concerns, particularly in light of current global challenges.