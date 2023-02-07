FNC expresses condolences to Syrian, Turkish peoples after earthquake



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), sent two cables to Hammouda Sabbagh, Speaker of the People’s Assembly of Syria, and Mustafa Şentop, President of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, expressing his condolences for the deaths of their citizens after the earthquake that hit their countries.



Ghobash also presented his condolences to the members of parliament of the two countries.

In the cables, he expressed his most sincere condolences for the earthquake’s victims and prayed for them to rest in peace and grant their families serenity and patience, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

