UrduPoint.com

FNC Expresses Condolences To Syrian, Turkish Peoples After Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 06:15 PM

FNC expresses condolences to Syrian, Turkish peoples after earthquake


ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), sent two cables to Hammouda Sabbagh, Speaker of the People’s Assembly of Syria, and Mustafa Şentop, President of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, expressing his condolences for the deaths of their citizens after the earthquake that hit their countries.


Ghobash also presented his condolences to the members of parliament of the two countries.
In the cables, he expressed his most sincere condolences for the earthquake’s victims and prayed for them to rest in peace and grant their families serenity and patience, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured National Assembly Earthquake Syria Parliament

Recent Stories

Speakers for educating masses to ensure minorities ..

Speakers for educating masses to ensure minorities rights

32 seconds ago
 Construction of Paks-2 NPP With Russia's Participa ..

Construction of Paks-2 NPP With Russia's Participation Expected to Begin in 2024 ..

34 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of Univer ..

Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of University of Khorfakkan

34 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

37 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Permanent Representativ ..

Secretary-General Receives Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guinea-Bi ..

38 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Interna ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of International Organizations Departmen ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.