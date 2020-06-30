FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support of UAE’s leadership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) During the conclusion of the 13th session of the first ordinary session of its 17th legislative chapter, held remotely today, 30th June, 2020, the Federal National Council, FNC, expressed its gratitude and appreciation for the constant support of the UAE’s leadership.

During the session, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, Federal Decree No.94 for 2020 issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was recited, stipulating the dismissal of the FNC’s first ordinary session. "The first ordinary session of the FNC’s 17th legislative chapter will be dismissed on Tuesday, 30th June, 2020, and the FNC Speaker shall implement this decree, which will be published in the official gazette," the decree stated.

"The ideal relationship between the FNC and the government, which is based on mutual respect, partnership, cooperation, positive interaction and permanent coordination, has been and will always be our objective," Ghobash said, thanking the government on behalf of the FNC for cooperating in discussing draft laws.

"We have all served this parliamentary establishment as one family, to serve the nation and its citizens and continue the country’s success in practising an advisory approach. The challenges faced by the FNC in completing its duties are in light of the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but our persistence in overcoming these conditions enabled us to perform our duties.

The FNC held 13 public sessions remotely totalling 48 hours, which resulted in the discussion of 16 draft laws, 15 of which were approved, as well as discussions on services provided by telecommunications companies, 44 questions, 62 international agreements, 19 law decrees and three federal decrees," he added.

Ghobash also noted that FNC committees held 167 meetings totalling 531 hours, with the participation of 72 government authorities and 303 experts.

He then pointed out that statistics show that the FNC’s office held nine meetings exceeding 38 hours, which discussed topics related to regulation, legislation and monitoring, as well as the FNC’s administrative, financial and development affairs and political role.

The FNC’s parliamentary division participated in an urgent meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as meetings of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States and remote meetings of the Arab Parliament, and received many delegations from friendly countries, he added.

The FNC Secretariat-General prepared 264 studies related to draft laws to support the legislative work of FNC committees, and presented 221 studies and research papers on public topics to support the FNC’s monitoring role and 36 explanatory notes on questions raised by the FNC, Ghobash said in conclusion.