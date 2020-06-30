UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC Expresses Gratitude, Appreciation For Support Of UAE’s Leadership

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:30 PM

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support of UAE’s leadership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) During the conclusion of the 13th session of the first ordinary session of its 17th legislative chapter, held remotely today, 30th June, 2020, the Federal National Council, FNC, expressed its gratitude and appreciation for the constant support of the UAE’s leadership.

During the session, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, Federal Decree No.94 for 2020 issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was recited, stipulating the dismissal of the FNC’s first ordinary session. "The first ordinary session of the FNC’s 17th legislative chapter will be dismissed on Tuesday, 30th June, 2020, and the FNC Speaker shall implement this decree, which will be published in the official gazette," the decree stated.

"The ideal relationship between the FNC and the government, which is based on mutual respect, partnership, cooperation, positive interaction and permanent coordination, has been and will always be our objective," Ghobash said, thanking the government on behalf of the FNC for cooperating in discussing draft laws.

"We have all served this parliamentary establishment as one family, to serve the nation and its citizens and continue the country’s success in practising an advisory approach. The challenges faced by the FNC in completing its duties are in light of the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but our persistence in overcoming these conditions enabled us to perform our duties.

The FNC held 13 public sessions remotely totalling 48 hours, which resulted in the discussion of 16 draft laws, 15 of which were approved, as well as discussions on services provided by telecommunications companies, 44 questions, 62 international agreements, 19 law decrees and three federal decrees," he added.

Ghobash also noted that FNC committees held 167 meetings totalling 531 hours, with the participation of 72 government authorities and 303 experts.

He then pointed out that statistics show that the FNC’s office held nine meetings exceeding 38 hours, which discussed topics related to regulation, legislation and monitoring, as well as the FNC’s administrative, financial and development affairs and political role.

The FNC’s parliamentary division participated in an urgent meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as meetings of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States and remote meetings of the Arab Parliament, and received many delegations from friendly countries, he added.

The FNC Secretariat-General prepared 264 studies related to draft laws to support the legislative work of FNC committees, and presented 221 studies and research papers on public topics to support the FNC’s monitoring role and 36 explanatory notes on questions raised by the FNC, Ghobash said in conclusion.

Related Topics

Parliament UAE June 2020 Family All From Government Arab Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises regional interactive anti- ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer makes significant contribution to national ..

1 hour ago

Nature and wildlife thrive in Abu Dhabi amid ‘St ..

2 hours ago

Dr. Zawar Hussain posted as MS Liaquat University ..

3 minutes ago

EU to open borders to 'safe' countries as pandemic ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.