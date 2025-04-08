FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Alexey Shaposhnikov, Chairman of the Moscow City Duma of the Russian Federation, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides affirmed the strength of the longstanding friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation, and emphasised the importance of further developing and enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the Moscow City Duma on issues of mutual interest.

They stressed the significance of elevating parliamentary cooperation to match the level of strategic partnership between the two countries and the need for aligning positions and perspectives on various shared concerns in regional and international parliamentary forums, especially within the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Both sides also noted the robust, long-standing, and steadily growing economic relations between the UAE and Russia.

Alexey Shaposhnikov extended an invitation to the Federal National Council to participate in the parliamentary movement of the BRICS Municipal Forum, scheduled to take place in Moscow this November.

The meeting was attended by Timur Zabirov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UAE, and several FNC members.