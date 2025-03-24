FNC, French Senate Delegation Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 06:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th March 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), met today with a delegation from the French Senate.
The two sides discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the French Senate, emphasising the importance of activating it through mutual parliamentary visits, coordination and consultation on various issues of common interest.
Both sides emphasised the depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and France, which continue to receive strong support from both leaderships. They praised the signing of the UAE-France Framework for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, and commended the joint initiatives across key sectors such as economy, clean energy, and education.
Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed that since the foundation of the country, the UAE’s leadership has believed in tolerance, coexistence, and cultural dialogue with nations around the world, as a means of fostering cooperation, especially in developmental, cultural, and historical fields.
The French Senate delegation praised the strong partnership between the two countries, highlighting the leadership’s commitment to deepening cooperation across sectors.
The delegation also praised the UAE’s efforts in promoting global peace, stability, and security, noting both nations' shared commitment to strengthening international collaboration in this regard.
