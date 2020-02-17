FNC, German Bundestag delegation discuss ways of enhancing cooperation

Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, Chairman of the Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, today met with a delegation from the Committee on Tourism of the German Bundestag, headed by Sebastian Munzenmaier, Member of the Bundestag, the German Parliament

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, Chairman of the Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, today met with a delegation from the Committee on Tourism of the German Bundestag, headed by Sebastian Munzenmaier, Member of the Bundestag, the German Parliament.

During the meeting, which took place at the FNC General Secretariat in Dubai, both sides discussed ways of developing their bilateral relations, especially in tourism.

At the start of the meeting, Al Abdi welcomed the delegation, highlighting the close ties between the UAE and Germany, especially their parliamentary relations.

He also explained the role and accomplishments of the FNC and the development strategies of the UAE, especially in the area of tourism, as well as its hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai and its efforts to enhance its relations with friendly countries.

Al Abdi then stressed the importance of exchanging experiences and knowledge related to laws, legislation and parliamentary practices in the technical and tourism sectors.

Munzenmaier thanked Al Abdi for hosting his delegation, stressing the close cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries, which have witnessed remarkable progress through the exchange of views on various issues of common concern and developing and strengthening the relations between the two parliaments.

He also expressed his admiration for the UAE’s overall progress, especially in key economic sectors, such as tourism, and its hosting of conferences and events. He then stressed his happiness at Germany’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.