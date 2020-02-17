UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC, German Bundestag Delegation Discuss Ways Of Enhancing Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

FNC, German Bundestag delegation discuss ways of enhancing cooperation

Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, Chairman of the Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, today met with a delegation from the Committee on Tourism of the German Bundestag, headed by Sebastian Munzenmaier, Member of the Bundestag, the German Parliament

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, Chairman of the Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, today met with a delegation from the Committee on Tourism of the German Bundestag, headed by Sebastian Munzenmaier, Member of the Bundestag, the German Parliament.

During the meeting, which took place at the FNC General Secretariat in Dubai, both sides discussed ways of developing their bilateral relations, especially in tourism.

At the start of the meeting, Al Abdi welcomed the delegation, highlighting the close ties between the UAE and Germany, especially their parliamentary relations.

He also explained the role and accomplishments of the FNC and the development strategies of the UAE, especially in the area of tourism, as well as its hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai and its efforts to enhance its relations with friendly countries.

Al Abdi then stressed the importance of exchanging experiences and knowledge related to laws, legislation and parliamentary practices in the technical and tourism sectors.

Munzenmaier thanked Al Abdi for hosting his delegation, stressing the close cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries, which have witnessed remarkable progress through the exchange of views on various issues of common concern and developing and strengthening the relations between the two parliaments.

He also expressed his admiration for the UAE’s overall progress, especially in key economic sectors, such as tourism, and its hosting of conferences and events. He then stressed his happiness at Germany’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Related Topics

Exchange Parliament German UAE Dubai Germany Rashid Progress 2020 From

Recent Stories

South Korean Minister praises cultural ties with U ..

51 minutes ago

New judges, military prosecutors sworn in before M ..

51 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi presents knightly culture

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber highlights $545 million F&amp;B oppo ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Qasimi opens Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre

2 hours ago

PageCDN introduces new techniques to speedup websi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.