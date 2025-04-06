FNC, GRULAC Delegation Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation In Tashkent
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 06:45 PM
TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) to the IPU, met with the delegation of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC), led by Manzoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and Chair of the group.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 150th IPU Assembly, currently being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the FNC and GRULAC, one of the IPU’s largest geopolitical groups.
The discussions focused on strengthening parliamentary relations in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides in 2014, and on maintaining regular communication, coordination, and consultation on issues of mutual interest during international parliamentary events.
Both parties emphasised the importance of continuing parliamentary cooperation to support shared visions and objectives, aligned with the aspirations of their respective governments, and reflecting the growing bilateral ties across various strategic sectors between the UAE and GRULAC member states.
