FNC Health Affairs Committee Remotely Discusses Draft Public Health Law

Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) During its meeting held remotely today via videoconferencing, the Federal National Council, FNC, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee discussed a draft law on public health composed of 38 articles.

The meeting was chaired by Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Committee Chairman.

During the meeting, Al Yamahi stressed that the draft law is extremely important and will have positive effects on the entire community, as it will ensure the health of the people and the community and protect them from risks, in addition to promoting local and international cooperation.

The law will also help to develop an early detection system for diseases affecting public health, he added, noting that during the meeting some amendments were made to some of the articles of the law.

He also highlighted the fact that the draft law will establish a framework for managing health risks. The draft refers to a national emergency plan to combat or reduce these risks and create monitoring mechanisms to identify reasons for infection and death.

According to the law’s explanatory note, it contains 38 articles addressing some definitions, in addition to the law’s objectives, its scope of application, provisions related to the National Public Health Committee, and related strategies, plans and programmes, as well as ways of exchanging information and statistics, and issues related to public health professionals, and the physical and mental health of families, students, the youth and the elderly.

