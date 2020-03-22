UrduPoint.com
FNC Health Committee Remotely Discusses Draft Federal Law On Public Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:30 PM

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft federal law on public health

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) The Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, today held a remote meeting using video conferencing, led by Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Chairman of the Committee, to discuss a draft federal law on public health comprising 38 articles, with the participation of relevant authorities.

During the meeting, Al Yamahi stated that the committee was keen to hold the meeting remotely, in implementation of the government’s directives to promote remote work, due to the current crisis.

He also pointed out that the committee discussed the articles of the draft law with representatives of the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, and the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, noting that their representatives presented their remarks and suggestions.

He added that the draft law aims to protect the health of individuals and the community, and strengthen local and international cooperation and coordination in facing health issues, through developing early detection systems for all diseases.

Al Yamahi stressed that the law’s objectives include raising the community’s awareness about risks to human health, and reinforcing a sense of individual and collective responsibility related to prevention, as well as adopting a health risk management system, drafting required national emergency plans, and monitoring the causes of diseases, injuries and deaths.

The law includes provisions related to a healthy lifestyle, nutrition, physical activity, tobacco control, studies and research on public health, healthy advertising, occupational safety, communicable and non-communicable diseases, and environmental health.

