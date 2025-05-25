FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of AI at Marrakesh Economic Parliamentary Forum

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) RABAT, 24th May, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE participated in the Third Marrakesh Economic Parliamentary Forum, organised by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) and hosted in Marrakech by the House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco. Convened under the overarching theme “Unprecedented Economic, Trade and Energy Challenges – The Response of Regional Parliaments and the Private Sector,” the Forum brings together high-level parliamentary representatives, government officials, and private sector stakeholders from across the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf regions.

Amna Ali AlAdidi, member of the Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division, took part in the third session, entitled “Artificial Intelligence and its Governance: Strengthening Parliamentary Awareness in AI Development, Applications and Regulation”, which address the challenges of emerging technologies. Delegates examined options for the creation of an international AI treaty, assess AI’s impact on labour markets and ethics, and explored the creation of a regional advisory body to improve coordination among institutions and promote responsible innovation.

In her intervention, AlAdid emphasised the importance of organising dialogue sessions and parliamentary seminars aimed at members of national parliaments to explain the concepts of AI and underscore the need for legal frameworks that ensure its safe and responsible use.

She stressed the significance of strengthening partnerships with educational and media institutions to launch awareness initiatives designed to raise public understanding of AI’s impacts, reaffirming the legislative role of parliaments in ensuring the fair and ethical use of such technologies.

She also highlighted the UAE’s initiatives and projects in developing AI technologies, considering it a cornerstone in building an advanced knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and modern technology.

In this context, she pointed out that the UAE is the first country in the middle East to adopt a law mandating the integration of artificial intelligence into the national curriculum, starting from the 2025–2026 academic year. This step is part of a comprehensive national vision aimed at preparing a generation that is well-versed and empowered with future-ready tools, contributing to the foundations of sustainable development and enhancing the country’s competitiveness in the decades to come.