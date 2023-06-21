UrduPoint.com

FNC Holds 13th Session Of Fourth Regular Session

Published June 21, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) The Federal National Council (FNC) today held the 13th session of the fourth regular session of its 17th legislative term in Zayed Hall at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC.

During the session, Ghobash reviewed a message from the UAE Government and two reports from various committees and directed a question to Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

The message from Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for FNC Affairs, included a cabinet resolution on the government’s policy concerning electricity and water services, which approved the FNC’s recommendations for reviewing water network systems to reduce water loss, and the establishment of regulations governing specifications and standards that cover water transmission and distribution networks.

The committee reports in the agenda included a report by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee and the FNC’s feedback on the impact of labour market legislation on national economic variables.

Moreover, a report by the Education, Culture, sports and Media Affairs Committee included the FNC’s recommendations regarding the government’s policy regulating private higher education.

