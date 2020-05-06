FNC holds session via videoconference, discusses draft federal law on protecting witnesses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The UAE’s Federal National Council is setting the standard in the parliamentary sector, embracing advanced videoconferencing technology to hold all of its sessions uninterrupted during the current crisis, said Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

Al Owais said - as the Council held the seventh session of the first Term of ordinary sessions for the 17th legislative Chapter remotely, via videoconference - that this approach is in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to always explore and adopt emerging and sophisticated technology to enhance operations and discuss the issues that most concern the country and its people.

Al Owais thanked H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for attending the session to discuss a draft federal law on protecting witnesses and answer FNC members’ queries in that regard.

"This reflects the high degree of coordination and the efforts to strengthen the relationship between the legislative and executive authorities to the benefit of UAE society," he noted.

Al Owais also thanked FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash and all members of the Council for their commitment to holding the sessions to discuss the issues that most concern to the people of the UAE and work to meet their needs.

He said, "Collaboration and commitment to discussing the issues that concern citizens are top priority at all times and under any circumstances.

"Holding the FNC session under these exceptional circumstances demonstrates the close coordination and integration between the government and the Federal National Council. It also embodies the directives of the UAE leadership to continue working closely together, accomplish more success for the UAE, and achieve leadership in all sectors.

"

"The difficult situation that the region and the world are going through at the moment with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, along with the necessary precautionary measures implemented to ensure people’s health and safety – have made it necessary to take new measures to ensure business continuity and keep serving the country and its citizens," Al Owais explained.

He also thanked the UAE Government for their cooperation with the FNC, consistently attending sessions, answering members’ enquiries, taking the Council’s recommendations into consideration, and addressing them with utmost transparency, accuracy, and objectivity.

Al Owais applauded the team at the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, MFNCA, for their dedication to coordinating the session, stressing the Ministry’s commitment to come up with new and innovative ways to communicate and coordinate between the UAE government and the FNC.

Parliamentary life in the UAE has made great strides and is moving steadily forward in accordance with a clear vision rooted in the values of the Political Empowerment Programme, launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the 34th annual anniversary of the Union.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs is tasked with coordinating between the government and the FNC, and with directing parliamentary efforts to fulfil the needs and interests of the UAE and its people. The Ministry sets scenarios for strengthening the relationship with the Council and keeps track of Cabinet decisions. The MFNCA also monitors draft laws issued and proposes general topics for the Cabinet to discuss with the FNC would like to discuss.