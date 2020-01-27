FNC Interior Affairs Committee, French National Assembly discuss parliamentary cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council, FNC, along with Gwendal Rouillard, Member of the National Defence and Armed Forces Committee in the French National Assembly, today, discussed parliamentary cooperation between the two sides and reinforcing the Emirati-French partnership, especially in the sectors of politics, economy, tourism and culture.

During the meeting at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Al Nuaimi highlighted the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties by activating the parliamentary friendship committee, as well as bilateral coordination during international parliamentary events.

He noted that terrorism, extremism and terrorist groups and militias represent a threat to the entire region and the world and, therefore, the UAE is adopting a clear strategy in combating terrorism and extremism by promoting the values of tolerance, peace, coexistence and communication to different cultures.

The French official underlined the importance of the ongoing cooperation between the two countries across all fields, especially in the parliamentary field, and praised the role of the UAE in combating terrorism and extremism by promoting the values of peace and tolerance. He also hailed the Document on Human Fraternity launched by the UAE.