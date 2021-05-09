UrduPoint.com
FNC, IPU Discuss Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 11:15 PM

FNC, IPU discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Head of the UAE Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), met with Martin Chungong, Secretary-General of the IPU.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed the visit’s importance, as it coincides with the IPU’s virtual committee meetings being held during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The two sides also highlighted the importance of benefitting from experiences in addressing the pandemic’s overall repercussions and the necessity of exchanging expertise between countries to address its impact.

Dr. Al Nuaimi presented the UAE’s efforts to support many countries in addressing the pandemic, such as providing vaccines to some countries, noting that the UAE is a centre of many religious, tolerance and peace initiatives.

Chungong highlighted the distinguished ties between the IPU and the FNC, and commended the FNC’s support for the programmes and initiatives of the IPU. He also pointed out that the UAE has extensive experience in the areas of tolerance, dialogue and peace.

