UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC Islamic Affairs Committee Discusses Policy Of Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 06:00 PM

FNC Islamic Affairs Committee discusses policy of Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The Islamic Affairs, Awqaf and Public Facilities Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed the policy of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, during its meeting held remotely via video conferencing, chaired by Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy to the FNC Speaker and Chairman of the Committee.

During the meeting, Al Rahoumi noted that the committee viewed reports and information provided by a programme on its future housing studies, services and facilities while pointing out that the committee was briefed about the details of housing loans offered by the Emirates Development Bank to support the programme’s beneficiaries.

He added that the committee will hold its next meeting in the presence of ten relevant authorities concerned with providing housing support to UAE citizens, to explore their opinions and suggestions and discuss their challenges while highlighting the keenness of the committee to accurately study the matter with these authorities, to issue realistic recommendations that will benefit the country and meet the aspirations of its citizens.

The committee will discuss related matters in detail with representatives of relevant authorities and the government through four of the programme’s strategies, which are meeting the current and future housing needs of citizens, creating a sustainable and innovative housing environment, supporting beneficiaries, and coordinating with relevant authorities and the private sector, he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Government Housing

Recent Stories

PM directs provincial govts to monitor prices of e ..

28 minutes ago

PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronav ..

35 minutes ago

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Extends COVID- ..

27 minutes ago

CDA starts process for development in sector E-12/ ..

29 minutes ago

Green Stimulus package to assist impoverished wome ..

29 minutes ago

Berlin Believes G7 Format Can Only Be Changed Thro ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.