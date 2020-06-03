FNC Islamic Affairs Committee discusses policy of Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The Islamic Affairs, Awqaf and Public Facilities Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed the policy of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, during its meeting held remotely via video conferencing, chaired by Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy to the FNC Speaker and Chairman of the Committee.

During the meeting, Al Rahoumi noted that the committee viewed reports and information provided by a programme on its future housing studies, services and facilities while pointing out that the committee was briefed about the details of housing loans offered by the Emirates Development Bank to support the programme’s beneficiaries.

He added that the committee will hold its next meeting in the presence of ten relevant authorities concerned with providing housing support to UAE citizens, to explore their opinions and suggestions and discuss their challenges while highlighting the keenness of the committee to accurately study the matter with these authorities, to issue realistic recommendations that will benefit the country and meet the aspirations of its citizens.

The committee will discuss related matters in detail with representatives of relevant authorities and the government through four of the programme’s strategies, which are meeting the current and future housing needs of citizens, creating a sustainable and innovative housing environment, supporting beneficiaries, and coordinating with relevant authorities and the private sector, he said in conclusion.