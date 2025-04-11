Open Menu

FNC, Italian Senate Reaffirm Strength Of Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) ADr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), met today in Abu Dhabi with Stefania Gabriella Anastasia Craxi, Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee in the Senate of the Italian Republic.

The meeting highlighted the strength of the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Italian Republic, which continue to witness significant development across various fields, supported by the leadership and governments of both countries.

The two sides also underlined the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation and fostering coordination on matters of mutual interest.

Al Nuaimi stressed the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting international peace and security, and the need to further strengthen parliamentary relations in a way that promotes shared interests, sustainable growth and prosperity for both nations and their peoples.

