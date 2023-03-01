UrduPoint.com

FNC, Korean Parliamentary Delegation Discuss Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 08:15 PM

FNC, Korean parliamentary delegation discuss cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2023 (WAM) – Aisha Rida Al Bairaq, Vice Chair of the Asian Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Federal National Council (FNC), led a meeting with Lee Myoung-su, Head of the Korean-Emirati Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Republic of Korea, and his delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the importance of strengthening the relationship between the two parliaments and emphasized the need to activate a related Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). They also commended the progress made in their parliamentary relations through the holding of friendship committee meetings and coordination on issues of mutual concern.

The discussions highlighted the strong and enduring relationship between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, which has developed over four decades. The leaders of both countries expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including energy, industry, renewable energy, emission reduction, and climate action.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the UAE's recent declaration that 2023 will be the Year of Sustainability, which demonstrates the country's dedication to supporting global efforts towards sustainability. Additionally, the UAE will be hosting COP28 from November 30th to December 12th, 2023, at Expo City Dubai.

Related Topics

National Assembly UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Progress Rida March November December From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

&#039;Zayed The Inspirer&#039; Platform holds Zaye ..

&#039;Zayed The Inspirer&#039; Platform holds Zayed Talk

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations ..

Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations of 2nd Sharjah International S ..

23 minutes ago
 RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai ..

RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai International Boat Show parti ..

38 minutes ago
 Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour ..

Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed

38 minutes ago
 SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare ..

SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare needs

1 hour ago
 National economy records fastest growth in over a ..

National economy records fastest growth in over a decade: Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.