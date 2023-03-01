FNC, Korean parliamentary delegation discuss cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2023 (WAM) – Aisha Rida Al Bairaq, Vice Chair of the Asian Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Federal National Council (FNC), led a meeting with Lee Myoung-su, Head of the Korean-Emirati Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Republic of Korea, and his delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the importance of strengthening the relationship between the two parliaments and emphasized the need to activate a related Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). They also commended the progress made in their parliamentary relations through the holding of friendship committee meetings and coordination on issues of mutual concern.

The discussions highlighted the strong and enduring relationship between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, which has developed over four decades. The leaders of both countries expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including energy, industry, renewable energy, emission reduction, and climate action.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the UAE's recent declaration that 2023 will be the Year of Sustainability, which demonstrates the country's dedication to supporting global efforts towards sustainability. Additionally, the UAE will be hosting COP28 from November 30th to December 12th, 2023, at Expo City Dubai.