FNC, Kuwaiti National Assembly affirm commitment to parliamentary diplomacy

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) The UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) and the Kuwaiti National Assembly today discussed ways to develop parliamentary relations between the two sides and activate coordination and consultation on various issues of common interest, especially during participation in regional and international parliamentary events.

Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC, currently visiting Kuwait, and Ahmed Khalifa Al Shahoumi, Deputy Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, held a round of discussions to review the efforts being made by both countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the need to share experiences to address the impact of the pandemic.

The FNC and the Kuwaiti National Assembly stressed the importance of the joint parliamentary summit proposed by Marzouq Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, and approved by the Presidency of the European Parliament, which will be held in Kuwait, between the parliaments of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the European Parliament.

They stressed the importance of unifying positions and highlighting and communicating viewpoints on various issues to achieve the common interests of all countries.

The two sides also discussed the activation of the cooperation agreements signed between them in February 2017 which promoted strategic parliamentary dialogue and cooperation and shared expertise and knowledge to serve their legislative mandate and parliamentary diplomacy.