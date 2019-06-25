FNC, Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly sign MoU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, and Dr. Alia Hatoug-Bouran, President of the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to reinforce coordination and cooperation between the two sides.

Dr. Al Qubaisi and Dr. Hatoug-Bouran, who is currently visiting the country with her delegation upon an official invitation from the FNC stressed that the signing of the MoU is part of their keenness to improve their bilateral ties.

Both sides stressed that the MoU highlights the importance of coordinating in key issues and undertaking the necessary actions to strengthen their stances in international events, as well as reinforcing economic, investment, political, and sustainable development cooperation.

The MoU stipulates that the UAE, represented by the FNC, will be granted the status of associate member of the Assembly, whose number of members will reach 33 after the UAE joins.

The MoU also highlights the importance of peace and human rights, as well as the keenness of both sides to maintain security and stability and protect human rights.

Al Qubaisi and Hatoug-Bouran stressed the importance of establishing friendship committees, exchanging expertise, and supporting each other in dealing with issues of mutual concern.

Al Qubaisi then thanked Hatoug-Bouran for supporting the UAE’s membership in the Assembly.

Hatoug-Bouran expressed her happiness at visiting the UAE and the FNC and holding many meetings with various officials while praising the UAE’s overall development and cultural advancement. She also praised the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to raise the representation of women in the FNC to 50 percent.