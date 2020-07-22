FNC, National Assembly of Belarus discuss parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) The "Friendship with European Countries Parliaments Committee" of the Federal National Council, FNC, has discussed, with the National Assembly of Belarus, ways of reinforcing their bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, which was held virtually, both sides highlighted the importance of signing a Memorandum of Understanding related to parliamentary cooperation.

Ahmed Al Shaafar, Chairman of the Friendship with European Countries Parliaments Committee, said that during the first virtual meeting of the "UAE-Belarus Friendship Committee," both sides discussed the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, praising their developing relations since the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 1992.

He also stressed that their overall relations have witnessed key developments over many years.

Moza Mohammed Hamrour Al Ameri, Vice President of the Committee, stressed the importance of strengthening the cooperation between the FNC and the National Assembly of Belarus, as well as reinforcing the role of the UAE-Belarus Friendship Committee and exchanging parliamentary expertise, knowledge and best practices.

She added that the two sides agreed to draft a joint agenda to set the schedule of future meetings and established their desired objectives, as well as adopt a joint coordination mechanism and hold virtual seminars and events between parliamentarians, to coordinate their visions and stances in parliamentary events.

The members of the UAE-Belarus Friendship Committee from the National Assembly of Belarus expressed their happiness at taking part in the meeting as well as their desire to reinforce their ties with the FNC, to enhance the cooperation between the UAE and Belarus in commerce, tourism and culture.

They also commended the UAE’s historic achievement in launching the "Hope Probe" to Mars, as well as the country’s overall development while noting that women’s empowerment in the UAE is a global model to follow.

They also thanked the UAE for the medical supplies it sent to Belarus in May 2020 to reduce the spread of coronavirus, which benefitted 7,000 people working in healthcare.