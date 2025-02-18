Open Menu

FNC, Omani Shura Council Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 06:45 PM

FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Dr. Tariq Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Chairman of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Group, met with Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma'awali, Chairman of Oman’s Shura Council, on the sidelines of the APA plenary session in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the two councils, highlighting ongoing developments and growth in line with the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the shared vision of their leadership and people.

Both sides underscored the importance of coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest, especially during regional and international parliamentary engagements.

Related Topics

Assembly UAE Oman Baku Azerbaijan Asia

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with m ..

Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with makeup artist goes viral

3 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirat ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirates XRG cyclists

6 minutes ago
 FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary coo ..

FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation

6 minutes ago
 SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibit ..

SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibition

3 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dis ..

Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute

6 minutes ago
 Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Division ..

Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force of Polio

6 minutes ago
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacob ..

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacobabad

6 minutes ago
 Chinese business delegation visits ICCI, explores ..

Chinese business delegation visits ICCI, explores investment opportunities

6 minutes ago
 World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela D ..

World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela Dam

6 minutes ago
 Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, di ..

Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, discuss Language Program Revival ..

6 minutes ago
 Bill proposed strict punishments for drug traffick ..

Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institution ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law ..

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East