FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Dr. Tariq Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Chairman of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Group, met with Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma'awali, Chairman of Oman’s Shura Council, on the sidelines of the APA plenary session in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the two councils, highlighting ongoing developments and growth in line with the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the shared vision of their leadership and people.

Both sides underscored the importance of coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest, especially during regional and international parliamentary engagements.