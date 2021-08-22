UrduPoint.com

FNC, PAM Discuss Parliamentary Ties

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:45 PM

FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Members of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) have met virtually with Gennaro Migliore, Chair of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), to discuss means of bilateral cooperation and coordination at the regional and international parliamentary levels.

Present at the meeting were FNC members Maryam Majid bin Theneya, Chairwoman of the division's representative group in the Mediterranean region, Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the group, and Hind Humaid Al Alili.

During the meeting, FNC members highlighted the UAE's efforts in combatting terrorism and extremist in accordance with its comprehensive vision and clear stance, and in promoting values of tolerance and coexistence among nations.

The two sides also highlighted the importance of boosting cooperation and coordination at the regional and international parliamentary levels to mitigate the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure a fair distribution of the vaccines.

They also referred to the vital role parliaments play in boosting bilateral relations in various fields, in line with the aspiration of the people and the directives of the governments.

Related Topics

Assembly UAE

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

35 minutes ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

1 hour ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

2 hours ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.