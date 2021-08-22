FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Members of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) have met virtually with Gennaro Migliore, Chair of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), to discuss means of bilateral cooperation and coordination at the regional and international parliamentary levels.

Present at the meeting were FNC members Maryam Majid bin Theneya, Chairwoman of the division's representative group in the Mediterranean region, Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the group, and Hind Humaid Al Alili.

During the meeting, FNC members highlighted the UAE's efforts in combatting terrorism and extremist in accordance with its comprehensive vision and clear stance, and in promoting values of tolerance and coexistence among nations.

The two sides also highlighted the importance of boosting cooperation and coordination at the regional and international parliamentary levels to mitigate the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure a fair distribution of the vaccines.

They also referred to the vital role parliaments play in boosting bilateral relations in various fields, in line with the aspiration of the people and the directives of the governments.