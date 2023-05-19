UrduPoint.com

FNC, Pan-African Parliament Discuss Enhancing Ties

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 07:00 PM

FNC, Pan-African Parliament discuss enhancing ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) The parliamentary delegation of the Federal National Council (FNC) met with Fortune Charumbira, the President of the Pan-African Parliament, during the 3rd Pan African Parliamentarians Summit on Climate Policy and Equity in Midrand, South Africa.

The FNC delegation, comprised of Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi and Afra Bakheet Al Alili, held discussions on strengthening parliamentary ties between the FNC and African parliaments. They emphasised the significance of communication and coordination in various parliamentary events.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the UAE's efforts in the field of climate change and energy, including the country's commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and its upcoming hosting of COP 28 in Dubai Expo City in November.

Fortune Charumbira praised the FNC's participation in the summit and commended the UAE's pioneering initiatives in empowering women and youth.

Related Topics

Parliament UAE Dubai South Africa Colombian Peso November Women

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 32nd Arab League Summit

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan provi ..

Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan province

18 minutes ago
 Armenia, Azerbaijan Working on Peace Treaty - Lavr ..

Armenia, Azerbaijan Working on Peace Treaty - Lavrov

18 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for uplift of city: Commissioner ..

Steps being taken for uplift of city: Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak ..

18 minutes ago
 G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023 ..

G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023, Early 2024

16 minutes ago
 Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan ..

Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan discuss SOPs for house search

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.