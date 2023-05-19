FNC, Pan-African Parliament discuss enhancing ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) The parliamentary delegation of the Federal National Council (FNC) met with Fortune Charumbira, the President of the Pan-African Parliament, during the 3rd Pan African Parliamentarians Summit on Climate Policy and Equity in Midrand, South Africa.

The FNC delegation, comprised of Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi and Afra Bakheet Al Alili, held discussions on strengthening parliamentary ties between the FNC and African parliaments. They emphasised the significance of communication and coordination in various parliamentary events.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the UAE's efforts in the field of climate change and energy, including the country's commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and its upcoming hosting of COP 28 in Dubai Expo City in November.

Fortune Charumbira praised the FNC's participation in the summit and commended the UAE's pioneering initiatives in empowering women and youth.