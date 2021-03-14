DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) The Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC) started discussions on the Ministry of Economy's policy regarding the national tourism sector.

Saeed Rashid Al Abedi, Chairman of the Committee, stated that the committee reviewed technical studies on the matter and approved its action plan.

He said the committee will meet representatives of the government and other stakeholders to explore their efforts in the development and growth of the sector and its contribution to the GDP.

''The committee's agenda include discussions on the Ministry of Economy's strategic plans for the development and promotion of tourism internally and externally with other partners and the ministry's plans to take advantage of the UAE's hosting of the Expo 2020 and its impact on the local tourism sector,'' he added.