FNC, Parliament Of Maldives Discuss Cooperation

Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

FNC, Parliament of Maldives discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Eva Abdulla, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Maldives, discussed ways of strengthening their parliamentary relations.

During the meeting, both sides also highlighted the importance of holding regular bilateral meetings, to exchange expertise and coordinate their stances in international parliamentary events.

Al Nuaimi noted the profound bilateral ties between the UAE and Maldives, noting that they are witnessing ongoing development, in line with the keenness of their leaderships to enhance their overall cooperation, including in the areas of commerce and investment.

More Stories From Middle East

