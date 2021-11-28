UrduPoint.com

FNC Parliamentary Division Participates In 208th Session Of IPU’s Governing Council In Madrid

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in 208th session of IPU’s Governing Council in Madrid

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) A delegation from the Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division, led by Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, Head of the Parliamentary Division at the IPU, participated in the 208th session of the IPU Governing Council held in Madrid.

The session was held as part of the IPU’s 143rd General Assembly, which is being hosted by the Spanish Parliament from 25th to 30th November, 2021.

The Emirati division included Sarah Falkinaz, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, and Afraa Al Busti, FNC's Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

During the meeting, the participants discussed its agenda and the minutes of the previous meeting, and elected Meritxell Batet, President of the Spanish Parliament, to head the current IPU General Assembly.

Duarte Pacheco, IPU President, also presented an overview of the IPU’s activities over the past six months.

Dr. Al Nuaimi, who is the representative of the Arab Group in the IPU’s Executive Committee, highlighted the UAE’s keenness to support the IPU, especially during the current transitional period, and during the implementation of its new strategy.

