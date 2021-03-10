UrduPoint.com
FNC Parliamentary Division Participates In APA Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) During a remote meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), the Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division presented the UAE’s efforts to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its strategic initiatives aimed at supporting the national economy after the pandemic.

The online webinar on "Women and Family-Based Economy" sought to address women empowerment and management of the Family.

In his intervention, under the theme, "Family Economy in the Post-COVID-19 World," Mohammed Issa Al Kashf, Head of the Emirati Parliamentary Division, stressed that the UAE has successfully addressed the coronavirus pandemic due to accurate planning, and has become an example to be followed for addressing global crises, as highlighted by the relevant reports of the United Nations (UN) agencies.

He also explained the country's related plans, including those covering citizens and residents, which are not limited to providing healthcare services but also involve several strategic initiatives aimed at boosting the national economy.

Coincided with the international Women’s Day, the event drew participation from MPs, advisors and experts from over 20 APA Member Parliaments who shared their views and experiences on significant multiple roles that women play in different sectors of their societies as half of the world population.

