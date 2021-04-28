FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting of ‘IPU Committee on Peace and International Security’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division has participated in a remote meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Committee on Peace and International Security, as part of the meetings of the IPU’s 142nd Assembly.

The division was represented by Sarah Falkinaz and Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, who are members of the IPU group.

The meeting addressed a public issue concerning the 142nd Assembly, entitled, "Overcoming the Pandemic Today and Building a Better Tomorrow: The Role of Parliaments," and approved the committee’s resolution on parliamentary strategies for strengthening peace and security, to address threats and conflicts resulting from climate-related disasters.

During the meeting, Falkinaz said, "A year after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and its negative effects on all areas of life, we are aware of the fact that overcoming it to shape a better future requires parliaments to perform an effective role, through adopting legislation related to responding to urgent health crises, overseeing government resolutions and procedures concerning drafting and implementing relevant policies, and managing public resources and government budgets to invest in human resources.

She then highlighted the related international initiatives launched by the UAE, out of its belief in the importance of promoting international cooperation to curb the spread of the pandemic and reducing its negative effects on affected countries by securing aid, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), adding that the UAE has provided aid to some 128 countries, including vaccines, medicines, supplies and medical equipment, and its urgent aid is estimated to weigh over 1,742 tonnes, benefitting more than 1.7 million healthcare workers around the world.

For his part, Al Muhairi spoke about the UAE’s flexible legislative amendments during the coronavirus pandemic and its role in supporting other countries in overcoming the crisis.

The UAE is ranked the first in the Arab region in terms of incentive packages launched by Arab governments to address the virus, valued at AED283 billion or US$77 billion and accounting for nearly 42.8 percent of the total incentive packages provided by Arab governments, he added.