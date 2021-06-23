UrduPoint.com
FNC Parliamentary Division Participates In Meetings Of Arab Parliament’s Standing Committees, Sub-committees In Cairo

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:30 PM

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament’s standing committees, sub-committees in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) A delegation from the Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division today participated in the meetings of the Arab Parliament’s standing committees and sub-committees, which were held in Cairo in preparation for the sixth session of the first term of the parliament’s third legislative chapter to be held on Saturday.

The delegation included Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Head of the FNC Parliamentary Division, Vice President of the Arab Parliament, and Member of the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Committee; Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, Second Vice President of the Council and Member of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee; Ahmed Bushehab Al Suwaidi, Member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, and Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Vice President of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee of the Arab Parliament.

Al Yamahi stated that the Foreign, Political and National Security Affairs Committee discussed political and security-related developments in the Arab region, as well as developments related to joint Arab action, regional issues, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) crisis and the water security of Egypt and Sudan, as well as the comments of Arab parliaments on the draft law concerning cybersecurity in the Arab world.

The committee also discussed a report on the political and security situation in the Arab region in 2020, a report on the committee’s activities during the first term of the third legislative chapter of the Arab Parliament from 2020 to 2021, and the draft report of the Arab Observatory for Human Rights, he added.

Al Yamahi noted that the committee approved the proposal he presented to add three articles to the general framework of the Arab Parliament’s report on combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the region.

The first article deals with international humanitarian aid provided by Arab countries to contain COVID-19, while the second covers the strategies of Arab governments to ensure the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the Arab world.

The third article covers the impact of the pandemic on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Plan 2030 in the Arab region, especially as achieving the plan's goals will now require tackling development issues using new methods to work around complications caused by national and regional challenges.

