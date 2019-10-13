FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting of IPU Arab Group in Belgrade

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The Federal National Council, FNC, Parliamentary Division, led by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC, participated in the meetings of heads of Gulf, Arab and Islamic parliamentary delegations, to coordinate their stances at the 141th Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, Assembly and the 205th IPU Governing Council in Belgrade, Serbia, being held from 11th to 17th October, 2019.

During the IPU meetings, the FNC will present the UAE’s views on key issues related to reinforcing international security and peace, especially as the meetings are taking place under the title, "Reinforcing International Law: Parliamentary Roles and Mechanisms and Regional Cooperation."

The meeting of heads of Gulf, Arab and Islamic parliamentary delegations aim to coordinate the stances of IPU delegations on relevant topics and urgent articles that will be discussed during the IPU meetings, which require substantial consultations.

The UAE delegation, led by Dr. Al Qubaisi, also participated in the meeting of the Arab Group, in which heads of delegations discussed their stances on various topics and the group’s agreement regarding candidates for vacant positions in IPU permanent committees and sub-committees.

They also exchanged opinions on urgent articles, the agendas of the IPU meetings, and proposed amendments to IPU statutes and regulations.

The UAE delegation included FNC members Ali Jassem Ahmed, Jamal Mohammed Al Hay, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mehrezi, Dr. Saeed Abdullah Al Muttawa, Faisal Hareb Al Thabahi, Afraa Al Basti and Alia Al Jassem, as well as Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FNC Secretary-General, and Amal Al Hadabi, Assistant Secretary-General of IPU Communication Affairs.

During the meeting of the Arab Group, Dr. Ali Abdulal, President of the Egyptian Parliament and Representative of the Arab Group in the IPU Executive Committee, delivered a presentation that addressed the executive committee’s report and agenda, as well as urgent articles proposed by Arab countries to adopt a unified stance.