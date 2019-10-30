UrduPoint.com
FNC Parliamentary Division Participates In Meetings Of Arab Parliament Committees In Cairo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:15 PM

A delegation from the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council, FNC, participated in the meetings of Arab Parliament committees, which were held today at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat.

The meetings were held in preparation for the first public session of the fourth session of the second legislative chapter of the Arab Parliament, which will be held tomorrow in Cairo.

The meetings were held in preparation for the first public session of the fourth session of the second legislative chapter of the Arab Parliament, which will be held tomorrow in Cairo.

The delegation included FNC and Arab Parliament members Aisha Salem bin Samnouh, Chairman of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women’s and Youth Affairs Committee; Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee; Jassim Abdullah Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Committee.

Al Naqbi said that during its meeting, the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee discussed relevant topics, such as the human rights situation in the Arab world while pointing out that it also discussed draft laws that aim to protect the rights of children in the Arab world.

Aisha bin Samnouh said that the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women’s and Youth Affairs Committee discussed a draft document on the development of education in the Arab world, as well as a unified draft law on reading, highlighting the importance of reading to the Arab world and the need to adopt the law.

The law on reading is in response to the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to promote reading and raise awareness of the importance of the Arabic language, she added.

She also stressed the importance of the "Document on Higher Education and Scientific Research" prepared by the committee, and a document related to women launched in Abu Dhabi, under the auspices of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

