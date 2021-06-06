UrduPoint.com
FNC Parliamentary Division Participates In Parliamentary Assembly Of Mediterranean

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) A delegation from the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) has participated virtually in the 15th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).

The division was represented by FNC members Maryam Majid bin Theneya, Chairwoman of the division's representative group in the Mediterranean region, Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the group, and Hind Humaid Al Alili.

During her participation in the debate of the Third Standing Committee on Dialogue among Civilisations and Human Rights, on protecting human rights in an AI-driven world, Theneya said the internet has contributed to increasing the number of active players engaged in violating privacy and individual rights, noting that governments are no longer the influencer in this regard.

She urged all those involved to respect privacy and individual rights and commit to the general principles of the right to privacy in commercial businesses, as well as work to comply with the guidelines of the United Nations on commercial businesses, human rights and other policies that commit companies to respect individual privacy.

Theneya also reviewed the UAE’s laws, regulations and guidelines that protect the information and data privacy of individuals and businesses.

For her part, Al Alili presented relevant UAE policies during the session of the 2nd Standing Committee on Economic, Social and Environmental Cooperation, which discussed the economic impact of COVID-19 on the Mediterranean and Gulf regions in 2020, and relevant economic recovery policies.

She also discussed the UAE Parliamentary Division's proposal to draft a unified post-COVID regional strategy, through implementing action plans to ensure better forecasting of future opportunities and challenges, as well as for boosting public and private sector readiness and economic efficiency.

Al Alili then highlighted the importance of promoting regional and global cooperation in mitigating the negative repercussions of the pandemic, most notably in the process of sustainable development.

Participating in a session on counter-terrorism in the Mediterranean, Al Falasi showcased the UAE’s national, regional and international efforts and initiatives towards countering terrorism and extremism, and urged the international community to speed up the process of providing a unified definition of terrorism and terrorist activities.

Over 230 delegates from different countries and international organisations attended the event.

