UrduPoint.com

FNC Parliamentary Division Participates In PAM Session In Morocco

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM session in Morocco

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) The Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division participated in the 17th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), held in Rabat, Morocco.

The FNC delegation participated in the meetings of various geopolitical groups and the opening session and is scheduled to participate in the meetings of the Third Standing Committee on Dialogue among Civilisations and Human Rights and the Second Standing Committee on Promoting Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation on Socio-Economic and Environmental Issues.

A report on the future activities of PAM’s economic platform will be presented after the PAM Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf Economic Forum in Marrakesh, and the decisions will be voted on after the session.

Related Topics

Assembly Rabat Marrakesh Morocco

Recent Stories

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, nation ..

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, national talent under &#039;Future I ..

11 minutes ago
 Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-fri ..

Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-friendly energy transition

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities o ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities of National Reading Month 2023

27 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

38 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion ..

Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion in financing during 2022

42 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah sad and angry over online trolling

Ushna Shah sad and angry over online trolling

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.