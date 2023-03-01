FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM session in Morocco

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) The Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division participated in the 17th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), held in Rabat, Morocco.

The FNC delegation participated in the meetings of various geopolitical groups and the opening session and is scheduled to participate in the meetings of the Third Standing Committee on Dialogue among Civilisations and Human Rights and the Second Standing Committee on Promoting Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation on Socio-Economic and Environmental Issues.

A report on the future activities of PAM’s economic platform will be presented after the PAM Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf Economic Forum in Marrakesh, and the decisions will be voted on after the session.