FNC Parliamentary Division Presents Report On Launch Of ‘Arab Document On Women’s Rights In The UAE’ At Arab League

Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:45 PM

FNC Parliamentary Division presents report on launch of ‘Arab Document on Women’s Rights in the UAE’ at Arab League

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) The Federal National Council, FNC, Parliamentary Division presented its report on the launch of the "Arab Document on Women’s Rights in the UAE," during its participation in the meetings of various Arab Parliament committees at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo.

During the meetings, Arab League committees presented their reports, which will be discussed during the Arab Parliament’s general session that will be held tomorrow.

The committees also discussed a draft resolution referred from the Arab Parliament on countering Islamophobia and joint Arab priorities for 2020, based on a report on the political state of the Arab World in 2019, which includes the topics of combatting terrorism, the Palestine cause, the Arab-Israeli conflict, and the UAE’s sovereignty over three islands occupied by Iran and its support for constitutional legitimacy in Yemen.

The division included the FNC and Arab Parliament members, Khaled Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee; Jassim Abdullah Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee; Aisha Salem bin Smnoh, Chairwoman of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Foreign Affairs and Political Affairs and National Security Committee.

"Due to the recent rise in Islamophobia, which is a form of racism and hatred and expresses hostility towards islam and Muslims in western communities, as well as the racist discourse of extremist parties that incite hatred of Muslims and accuse Islam of terrorism, the Chairman of the Arab Parliament suggested a draft resolution on countering Islamophobia, which was referred to the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee for study. The resolution will be presented to the Arab Parliament’s general session," Al Naqbi said.

Al Falasi highlighted the necessity of connecting the power networks of Arab countries, as it will save energy and money and enable Arab countries to benefit from surplus energy during peak periods. He also called on the Arab League to prioritise transportation issues in Arab countries.

The Economic and Financial Affairs Committee reviewed the outcomes of a meeting of the sub-committees concerned with researching legislation related to two laws regarding encouraging investment, attracting Arab capital to the Arab region, and achieving food security, he added.

