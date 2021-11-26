UrduPoint.com

FNC Parliamentary Division Takes Part In Coordination Meeting Of Arab Group In Madrid

Fri 26th November 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) The Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division participated in the coordination meeting of the Arab Group, held as part of the 143rd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the 208th session of its Governing Council, hosted by the Spanish Parliament in Madrid from 25th to 30th November, 2021.

Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, Head of the UAE Parliamentary Division leads the delegation including Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

Dr. Al Nuaimi presented a report about his participation in the 286th Session of the Executive Committee of the IPU, during the meeting headed by Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Kingdom of Bahrain and Chairman of the meeting, in the presence of Speakers of the Arab Parliaments.

He indicated that the committee held six meetings, four virtually, while two were held on the sidelines of the current session.

He noted that the report included the issues that were discussed in the work of the committee, especially the IPU's new strategy, the renewal of its secretary-general’s post, budget for 2022, requests to join it, the establishment of a working group on transparency and objectives of the sustainable development.

