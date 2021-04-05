UrduPoint.com
FNC Parliamentary Division To Participate In Arab Parliament Meetings In Cairo

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:16 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC), will participate in the three-day meetings of the Arab Parliament, including the fourth general meeting of the first ordinary meeting of the parliament’s third legislative term, which will be held from 7th to 10th April, in Cairo.

The delegation includes Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Head of the FNC Parliamentary Division, Vice President of the Arab Parliament, and Member of the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Committee; Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, Second Vice President of the Council and Member of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee; Ahmed Bushehab Al Suwaidi, Member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, and Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Vice President of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee of the Arab Parliament.

According to the agenda, the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Committee will discuss the political and security developments in the Arab world, several joint Arab action issues and the Arab parliaments’ stance on the draft law to protect and enhance cybersecurity in the Arab countries.

They will also review the parliament's report on combatting COVID-19 and containing its repercussions, as well as the Pan-African's stance regarding the proposal to establish the Arab-African Parliamentary Forum.

More Stories From Middle East

