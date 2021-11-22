UrduPoint.com

FNC Parliamentary Division To Participate In IPU Meetings In Madrid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) The Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division will participate in the 143rd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the 208th session of its Governing Council, and the meetings of the union’s Executive Committee and standing and specialist committees, to be hosted by the Spanish Parliament in Madrid from 24th to 30th November, 2021.

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the UAE Parliamentary Division will lead the delegation that includes Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

The delegation will participate in the meetings of the IPU Executive Committee, the Executive Committee of the General Assembly, Standing Sustainable Development Committee, the Standing Democracy and Human Rights Committees, the National Parliaments Secretaries-General Association, the IPU's Forum of Young Parliamentarians, and other committees and in workshops on climate change, interfaith dialogue and democracy.

The meetings will discuss the current challenges facing democracy, increasing polarisation, the spread of false information via social media, and what can be done by parliaments to address these problems.

The IPU’s various bodies, including the IPU board of Directors and its standing committees, are scheduled to meet, while the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young Parliamentarians will also be launched aimed at discussing many topics, most notably a draft resolution on implementing international legislation to combat sexual exploitation and the abuse of children on the internet.

More Stories From Middle East

