FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab Parliament meetings in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council, FNC, will participate in the three-day meetings of the Arab Parliament, including the first general meeting of the fourth session of the parliament’s second legislative term, which will begin tomorrow in Cairo.

The delegation will include FNC and Arab Parliament members Aisha Salem bin Samnouh, Chairperson of the Committee for Social, Educational, Cultural, Women’s and Youth Affairs; Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee; Jassim Abdullah Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Committee, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Committee.

The parliament will open its new session by holding committee meetings tomorrow at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, in preparation for presenting its statements and its key draft resolutions related to several Arab countries at the first plenary session of the fourth session of the parliament’s second legislative term, which will be held on Thursday, chaired by Dr. Meshaal bin Fahm Alsalami, Speaker of the Arab Parliament.