FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians in Madrid

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC) and the Emirati Parliamentary Division Representative, has participated in the 32nd Forum of Women Parliamentarians, which was held as part of the 143rd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the 208th session of the IPU Governing Council held in Madrid.

At the start of the meeting, Meritxell Batet, President of the Spanish Parliament, was elected president of the forum’s 32nd edition, and the participants discussed a draft resolution, entitled, "International Legislations to Combat Sexual Abuse and the Exploitation of Children on the Internet," through two pillars, which include how can legislation and policies aimed at combatting sexual abuse and the exploitation of children on the internet focus on survivors and prioritise the rights of girls; and how can preventive measures and children’s education be adopted to age and gender, while considering the needs of the youth.

Mira Al Suwaidi was elected moderator of the second pillar, which discussed strategies for accounting for age and gender to empower children, and help them protect themselves and report sexual exploitation on the internet.

The participants also highlighted the importance of legal frameworks and accountability in addressing the sexual exploitation of children on the internet, through encouraging commitment to international conventions, such as the option protocol of the Convention of the Rights of Children, through emphasising the importance of localising these conventions and adopting specific legal provisions criminalising sexual violence and the exploitation of children on the internet.

Duarte Pacheco, President of IPU, highlighted the importance of gender equality and ensuring legislative support for women.

Pedro Sanchez, Spanish Prime Minister, also affirmed the role of parliaments in supporting communities, noting women’s participation in the Spanish parliament is 44.6 percent, and 63 percent of ministerial positions are occupied by women.